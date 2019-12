The Bettendorf Police Department, along with the Bettendorf Fire Department, held their annual toy drive over the weekend and received enough toys to pack three police cars and a fire truck.

Bettendorf police posted about the toy drive on Facebook.

"Guessing a fire truck is equivalent to about three police cars, I would say it was a successful year!" the post stated.

Police say they also received $260 in cash donations.

It was the fifth year for the toy drive.