Bettendorf gas station attracts Illinois customers ahead of holiday travel

A Bettendorf gas station is welcoming customers traveling around the Fourth of July with a convincing sign.

July 3rd is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

And the QC Mart BP Gas Station on Grant Street is letting customers know they can get their gas cheaper on the Iowa side of the river.

The sign reads, "Welcome Illinois customers. Our gas is cheap."

This sign rings especially true since Illinois raised their gas tax just a few days ago.

Illinois customers at the gas station say it is a no-brainer for them to get gas on the Iowa side.

Data provided by AAA predicts 49 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July. This is a four percent increase from last year.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert says it is imperative to be extra cautious.

"There's definitely going to be a lot of traffic so definitely leave yourself a little extra time. And make sure you are looking out for other drivers. Just because you are doing all the right things doesn't mean you're sharing the road with people who are doing all the right things."

Loussaert says Iowa State Patrol will have extra troopers out for the holiday. They will mostly be looking out for impaired drivers.