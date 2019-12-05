Bettendorf home under construction burglarized; police searching for suspect

Police are looking for any information after a home under construction was burglarized in Bettendorf.

Police say on October 26 someone driving a light-colored Ford truck drove off with multiple items that were taken from the home. This included multiple tools and light fixtures that were still in the box.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.