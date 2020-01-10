Bettendorf judge considered to fill vacancy on Iowa Supreme Court

A Bettendorf judge is being considered to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Joel Barrows is a Seventh Judicial District Court judge. He is one of three nominees to fill the vacancy left by Justice Mark Cady, who died in November. (Iowa Courts)

The nominating commission interviewed 12 applicants and narrowed the field down to Barrows, an attorney in Des Moines, as well as an attorney in Cedar Rapids.

Barrows told TV6 he's humbled by the honor of the nomination.

Barrows was appointed to the bench in 2012.

Governor Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint a new judge.