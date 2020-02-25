Bettendorf man charged with driving while intoxicated, striking squad car

A Bettendorf man free on bond in a drunk driving case is facing new charges after police say he was intoxicated when he fled from officers and struck a squad car and a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Kenton Mack Stolley, 57, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of operating while under the influence-third or subsequent offense, eluding, driving while license denied or revoked and operating without an interlock device.

He also was cited for reckless driving, driving while license under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf police responded to Tobacco Outlet, 2312 State St., for a report of an intoxicated man who was refused service and had possibly fallen asleep in his vehicle.

Officers arrived and saw Stolley in a black 2012 Jeep Patriot that was backing out of a parking spot in front of the store, according to an arrest affidavit.

He drove around a squad car that attempted to box him in and drove onto 23rd Street, according to the affidavit. Stolley, when stopped by traffic, put the Jeep in reverse and struck the front of the squad car behind him before taking off, according to the affidavit.

He then struck another vehicle while trying to maneuver around traffic to leave the scene, according to the affidavit.

Stolley then drove onto the boulevard off the roadway and around a road sign before driving back onto 23rd Street.

He drove to his home in the 500 block of 23rd Street where he was arrested as he was getting out of the driver's seat of the Jeep.

Stolley smelled strongly of alcohol, which was even stronger on his breath when he spoke. His speech was slurred and he was unable to answer simple questions correctly, according to the affidavit.

Stolley said he had been drinking beer at home and drove to the Tobacco Outlet to buy some more when he ran out, according to the affidavit.

He refused to perform all field sobriety testing and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the affidavit.

He has two prior OWI convictions from 2011 and 2009 and his license is revoked, according to the affidavit.

Stolley did not have SR-22 insurance and an ignition interlock device that he is required to have, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Tuesday at $11,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing March 6.

Stolley was arrested in November and charged with OWI.

On Nov. 4, Bettendorf officers received several complaints about a potentially intoxicated driver in a Jeep Patriot.

An officer saw the jeep in the Cumberland Squad parking lot and witnessed the driver, Stolley, having difficulty operating the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

He failed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test determined Stolley had a blood alcohol content of .295.

Court records show his pretrial release in the case was revoked on Tuesday and a judge set a $5,000 cash-only bond. He also was ordered to substance abuse evaluation.

He has a status hearing April 28 in that case, court records show.