Bettendorf man charged with groping Uber driver

A Bettendorf man was arrested early Sunday after police say he groped an Uber driver.

Clinton D. Calfee, 31, is charged with third-degree sexual assault, a Class C felony, and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police said in an arrest affidavit.

Calfee was getting a ride from an Uber driver and was canceled mid-ride for unknown reasons.

The driver pulled over on Greenwood Avenue at River Drive and told Calfee he had to call Uber support to see what was going on, according to the affidavit.

While the driver was on his phone, Calfee leaned across his seat to the driver’s and groped him, according to the affidavit.

The driver asked Calfee what he was doing, and Calfee offered to perform a sex act, according to the affidavit.

The driver pushed his hand away and told Calfee to get out of the vehicle, which he eventually did, according to the affidavit.

The driver then left. Officers located Calfee at the same location he was dropped off at. His breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary breath test determined he had a blood alcohol concentration of .238, according to the affidavit.

Calfee told police the driver was the one asking for a sex act. The driver has an operable audio/video device in the vehicle that recorded the incident and confirmed his statement, according to the affidavit.

Calfee has a preliminary hearing on March 25. He was released from the Scott County Jail after posting $10,000 through a bail bond company.