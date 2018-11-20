Bettendorf man charged with possessing meth-making materials

A Bettendorf man is being charged after police say they found methamphetamine in his home.

Police say 27-year-old Nathan Michael Galbraith gave officers permission to search his residence after they were called for a drug complaint in the 3800 block of Praire Lane in Bettendorf.

Officers say during the search they found multiple "one-pot" methamphetamine labs and they contained more than 5 grams of a methamphetamine mixture. Officers say that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

During a post-Miranda interview, police say Galbraith admitted to attempted to make methamphetamine and knew that there was methamphetamine in the home.

Galbraith is being held on a secured bond of $25,000. He is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Meth Making Materials.