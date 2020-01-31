Bettendorf man charged with sexually abusing child

The discovery of a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child earlier this month has led to the arrest of a Bettendorf man.

Justin Lee Treanton, 35, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The incident happened Jan. 21, according to arrest affidavits filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The child’s guardian told police Treanton was babysitting the child that day.

During the investigation, officers received a video of the incident. Metadata from the video included the date of Jan. 21 and GPS coordinates from the location where the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit.

Officers connected two IP addresses to Treanton that led them to Bettendorf. Officers used still shots from the video to positively identify the child, according to an affidavit.

Treanton is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 7.

