Bettendorf man looking for the stranger that alerted him his car was on fire

Incredible video captures a truck on fire on Interstate 280. The driver is lucky to be alive thanks to a random stranger. The driver who safely made it out is now looking for the stranger who saved his life.

“The guy was my angel,” said Carlos Valdez, who survived a car fire.

Valdez says he stopped to put gas in his car on his way back from Des Moines last week. When near the Walcott truck stop he realized something wasn't right.

“I was thinking that the car was overheated and I stop to cool down,” said Valdez.

Not knowing there was a fire under the car, he sat inside the burning car talking to his friend. That's when "his angel" alerted him.

“Get out, get out, it's on fire on the bottom,” said Valdez.

Valdez grabbed as much as he could.

“Because vroom, it start the fire,” said Valdez.

As fire crews worked to put out the flames, Valdez says he's thankful for the actions of one person.

“It's a lot of cars driving, but the only guy that stopped was that guy. He was my angel,” said Valdez.

A scary moment that could have ended badly, but didn't because of a random stranger that Valdez now wants to thank.

“I didn't have the opportunity to say thank you because everything was faster,” said Valdez.

Valdez hopes the Good Samaritan will see this story and his gratitude. Valdez says police say the car is a total loss and the cause of the fire is not known.

