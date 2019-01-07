Bettendorf man wins over $50,000 in Powerball

A newly retired Bettendorf man is $50,004 richer courtesy of the Powerball.

Iowa Lottery officials say David Streets won big in a Powerball drawing from last summer. Officials say Streets waited to claim his prize until after he retired.

“I was kind of in shock, actually,” he told Iowa Lottery officials on Thursday. “I just kind of stood there and stared at it. It was like, ‘Oh, my, what are we going to do with this?’”

Streets bought a ticket with multiple plays on it for the Powerball drawing on Aug. 1. One of his plays was just one number away from having at least a share of that night’s $185 million jackpot, matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Another play on his ticket matched just the Powerball to win a $4 prize.

Streets purchased his winning ticket at Tobacco Outlet Plus, 2312 State St. in Bettendorf. He said he plans to use his winnings to purchase a new truck.

The winning numbers in the Aug. 1 drawing were: 5-22-32-38-58 and Powerball 26. The Power Play® was 2.