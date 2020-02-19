Bettendorf mayor shares plans for city in State of the City address

The mayor of Bettendorf is sharing his plans for the city.

(City of Bettendorf)

Mayor Bob Gallagher gave his State of the City address on Wednesday and shared five goals for the city.

They include attracting new businesses, developing the riverfront and downtown and improving public safety.

"Moving forward with our growth, we're going to see some public safety enhancements and improvements, we'll see added personnel, but that has all been a part of our growth. Growth and building community is what we're all about," Mayor Gallagher said.

During his address, the mayor said the city is hiring six firefighters, two full time, and increasing the tax levy rate by 30 cents to do so.

However, Mayor Gallagher says the city is strong and financially stable and has the lowest general fund levy in the state of Iowa.

He says that means Bettendorf does more with less better than any other city in the state.