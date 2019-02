Bettendorf Mayor Rober Gallagher will be addressing the city during the State of the City Address. The address will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Waterfront Convention Center.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and opening remarks along with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon and/or the State of the City Address. Lunch will be $10 per person, cash and checks will be accepted.

Those not wanting to eat lunch can attend for free.