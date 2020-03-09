Bettendorf police ask residents to check cameras after vehicles are rummaged through

Police are asking vehicle owners to check for missing items in a portion of Bettendorf.

Early Monday morning, around 12:30, police say they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the area of the Springs Apartment complex. That's located near 53rd and Devils Glen Road.

Officials say the driver did not stop for police. Police say another vehicle was seen picking up a pedestrian in the area and that driver did not stop for police either.

Officers searched the area and say they found unlocked vehicles that had been gone through.

Police ask that you check your outdoor cameras and vehicles if you live in that area. You're asked to call the police if you're missing any items or if you have any footage that may help them identify any suspects. You can call them at 563-344-4015.