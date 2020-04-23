Bettendorf police investigating confirmed gunfire incident Wednesday night

The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating a confirmed report of gunfire that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.

Police say at the time of the call, there were people standing outside by the road when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired.

It is unclear at this time if the shots came from the vehicle or if someone in the crowd shot at the vehicle as it drove by, according to police.

Fired shell casings were collected at the scene and witnesses were interviewed.

Police Chief Keith Kimball said no injuries were reported. Property damage has not been found at this time, he added.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-344-4015 (press “9”), or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit a tip at qccrimestoppers.com, or thorugh the "P3 Tips" mobile app.