Bettendorf police investigating weekend stabbing; one person hurt

Bettendorf police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hurt over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday at 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 2300 block of Grant Street.

They found a male adult victim, who was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Police say the stabbing happened during a physical altercation between two adult males that know each other.

They say there is no threat to the public.

The case is still under investigation.