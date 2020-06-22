Bettendorf police make arrest after rash of recent burglaries, car thefts

The Bettendorf Police Department has been investigating reports of burglaries to residences and theft of vehicles spanning from Thursday to Sunday.

The crimes all happened in the lower south east portion of Bettendorf and the lower Pleasant Valley area.

On Monday, Bettendorf police detectives were able to find a suspect in connection to the crimes.

Police located 18-year-old Sebastiation M. Landrum, of Pleasant Valley, in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was driving around Eastern Ave. and Parkview Lane in Davenport.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they said Landrum fled from the vehicle on foot. Police arrested him and took him into custody.

Based on the investigation and items found in Landrum’s possession at the time of his arrest, he was charged with 11 charges.

Landrum was transported to the Scott County Jail with no bond.