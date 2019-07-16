Bettendorf police need help identifying driver after hit and run

Do you recognize this car? Do you maybe know who drives this vehicle? If so, police from the Bettendorf Police Department would like your help.

Officials say the driver of this vehicle was involved in a hit and run on July 5, 2019.

In a Facebook post officials say the accident happened around 10:20 a.m., and afterward, the driver of the car drove off. The accident happened near the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road in Bettendorf.

"After colliding with another vehicle the driver of this late 80's to early 90's Camaro decided they did not need to remain on scene or contact the police department," police said in the Facebook post. "Note the open T-top roof and black hood louvers. The vehicle was last seen driving east bound on MIddle Road near 29th Street. The suspect vehicle should have some damage to the left/drivers side front corner."

If you know the driver of this vehicle or owner of this vehicle, you're asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion with the Bettendorf Police Department. His number is 563-344-4471.

"I know these still images are not the best but the Quad Cities community has a nearly 100% success rate when I ask for assistance on these type of cases," police said. "As always, if the driver and/or owner of the suspect vehicle wants to contact me and save all of some additional trouble that would be great."