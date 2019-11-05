Bettendorf police respond to multiple burglaries, car thefts Tuesday morning

Bettendorf police are reminding the public to keep their vehicles, garages and homes locked after responding to multiple burglaries and car thefts on Tuesday.

Officers responded to multiple car burglaries early Tuesday morning. Police say all of the vehicles had been left unlocked.

The Bettendorf Police Department also received two reports of stolen vehicles.

At 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police say a witness saw several teenagers trying to get into vehicles in the 3000 block of Parkwild Drive. Officers later determined that two vehicles had been reported stolen nearby, in the areas of the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive and the 2300 block of Avalon Drive. The vehicles had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

One stolen vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was recovered in Davenport after an accident.

The second vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, was recovered by Davenport police in the 6300 block of Appomattox Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Multiple juveniles were arrested in connection to this stolen vehicle.

Bettendorf police are using these incidents as a reminder to keep your vehicles, garages and homes locked and remove all car keys from your vehicles.

They say although reports of stolen vehicles have decreased in the city over the last six months, the public still needs to take the necessary precautions and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

