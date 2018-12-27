Bettendorf police say one person has died after morning crash on State Street

Officials with the Bettendorf Police Department say one person has died following an early morning crash on State Street.

State Street was down to one lane just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning in both directions due to a driver hitting a power pole. The area has been reopened since the crash. Officials say that caused the power pole to fall onto the street, blocking traffic.

Officials tell TV6 an investigation is ongoing and at this time they are not sure the driver died from the crash or if they died from natural causes.

More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.

Our crews on scene say the crash happened between 29th and 30th Street. Officials at the scene told TV6 there were downed wires and MidAmerican was assisting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.