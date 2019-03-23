Bettendorf police search for suspect after armed bank robbery

UPDATE: The Bettendorf Police Department has released new images of the accused robbery wanted for armed robbery at the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union on AAA Court.

According to police the suspect came in, showed a gun and demanded cash. A bank teller handed over an undisclosed about of money.

Police say the suspect, who is described as being about 6', was wearing a mask, glasses, gloves and a dark hoodie and was only in the bank for about one minute.

Police say one customer did try and chase the suspect but lost him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bettendorf Police are looking for one person after an armed robbery at the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union on AAA Court.

According to police, the armed robbery took place around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Police tell us there was only one suspect and they took off before police arrived.

It is unclear how much money the suspect got away with. The FBI is currently investigating the robbery.

No one was hurt and a suspect description has not been provided.