Bettendorf police warn of phone scammers impersonating officer

The Bettendorf Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where the caller claims to be an officer.

The department said on its Facebook page they have been made aware of an individual calling residents in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities.

“In a few instances, the individual impersonating our officer is attempting to obtain various kinds of information from the people he calls,” the department said in the post. “In others, he is attempting to obtain monetary payment, over the phone, for a non-existent warrant. Please remember that the Bettendorf Police Department, or any other police department, will not call and attempt to obtain monetary payment for warrants or subpoenas.

“If you receive a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be a Bettendorf Police Officer, notify that person that you want to confirm their identity, hang up, and call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 ext.9 or 911.”