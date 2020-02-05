Bettendorf proposes tax hike in order to hire more firefighters

For the first time in 14 years, Bettendorf residents may see a property tax levy hike in order to help firefighters. City administrators say this money would eventually come back to the taxpayers. For the average house worth $240,000 it means an $18 increase in taxes per year.

The money from the tax levy would go towards hiring 5 more firefighters for the Surrey Heights station, making for a total of 6 firefighters. Currently, the station is unstaffed from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The pictures above show what the response time from Bettendorf firefighters is during the day. The green area means in ideal conditions, they can respond within 4 minutes, navy blue is 6 minutes, and the light blue is 8 minutes.

"Nobody likes their taxes raised, we understand that, but we think it's for a right cause and it's the right time to do it," said Decker Ploehn, the city administrator.

"With the rapid growth of the city and Northeast portion of town, there's a need for services and there's a delay in getting services," explained Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek. "With the increase in call volume, the response times are obviously increasing when you have one or more of your crews already busy on a call and another crew has to come from a station sometimes in a completely different area."

By getting six firefighters to the Surrey Heights station, the map will show four-minute response times North and east towards I-80. Chief Knorrek said that with more personnel, that will give them a better opportunity to "cover both our own calls and to assist in others."

Fire departments around the Quad Cities work together through mutual aid. Now, it could free some firefighters up, "when a subsequent call comes in and both of our rigs and engines that might be available are tied up, we have to clear as soon as we can or call another in another department to assist us. With a third crew available to us, we'd be able to cover more of those calls without using another department."

Bettendorf Fire Department currently has 27 career firefighters, 14 volunteer firefighters, and 2 probationary firefighters.

The city will continue to work on the proposal this weekend and will take public comment on March 3rd, once it's closer to being finalized.