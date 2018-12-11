Bettendorf resident concerned about city deer hunting

There's concerns in Bettendorf after a deer with an arrow stuck in its back showed up in a neighborhood backyard.

Justin Smith has two daughters who love playing in their backyard. It just so happens that backyard is right next to woods where hunting is legal.

"They can hunt all hours of the day, and so I have to be concerned all hours of the day and that's not fair as a property owner," said Smith.

Hunting rules differ in every city, in Bettendorf certain areas are legal to hunt during all daytime hours.

"I would like to see potentially hour restrictions on this park now, maybe a reanalysis of where the deer stands are, how many hunters hunt here," said Smith. He claims he isn't anti-hunting, and he knows the benefits of it - but at some point he wonders if it's cutting it close.

"My kids saw the deer with the arrow in the back and I had to explain to them who could have done that, and why that program is good. I defend the program because I know it's necessary," Smith said. "But at the point where you're doing that, you start to wonder if it is actually more harm than good - and for our family it is definitely not more good than harm."

Bettendorf officials want community members to know, they have rules for a reason.

"There's a lot of rules and regulations that we've put in place to ensure accountability, to make sure the program is doing what it's doing, but also safety for the citizens," said Bettendorf Police Chief, Keith Kimball. "We know exactly where that hunter is, where that stand is - it doesn't change day to day. Based off the set off distances from houses, those hunters are fully aware of the safety issues and are not going to fire an arrow in the direction of a house."

Chief Kimball says anyone given permission to hunt in the city is chosen for a reason.

"There's no safety issues with these hunters the way we have the program set up," he said. "If we thought there was a safety issue, we wouldn't allow it."

Chief Kimball says each hunter most go through a thorough testing process to make sure it's safe for them to hunt. He also said rules like deer stands being 4 feet high at the least are put in place to make sure arrows are being shot downwards toward the ground and can't accidentally end up hitting anyone or anything.