UPDATE: Devils Glen Road reopens after Bettendorf house fire

UPDATE 2: All lanes of Devils Glen Road are now reopened.

UPDATE: Bettendorf Police tell TV6 two people were inside a home when it caught fire, but they were able to get out safely.

No word on what cause the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Scott County Communications Center confirms Devils Glen Road is shut down from Central Avenue to State Street while firefighters work to get a structure fire under control.

Crews were called to a structure in the 1300 block around 6:30. It is unclear what is burning or if anyone was hurt.

