Bettendorf superintendent taking leave of absence as hiring process continues

Bettendorf Community School District's superintendent is taking a personal leave of absence through the end of June.

According to district officials, Superintendent Mike Raso announced he is taking a leave of absence through June 30, 2020.

Officials say the board anticipates having an interim superintendent in place "very soon" and is continuing its current negotiations in hiring a new superintendent.

In January, officials announced they narrowed down the list of superintendent candidates to two finalists: the assistant superintendent at the Human Resources Newhall School District in Valencia, California, Michelle Meredith Morse, and the current superintendent at the Newton Community School District in Newton, Iowa, Robert Callaghan.

In 2019, school board members voted to not automatically renew Raso's contract when it expires at the end of the school year. The contract was set to automatically renew for one-year in March if the district did not act.

Raso has been with the school district since 2008. He first served as the assistant superintendent, then interim superintendent before entering his current role in 2016.

Raso replaced Theron Schutte, who resigned to take a similar job in Marshalltown, Iowa.