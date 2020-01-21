Bettendorf woman facing theft, burglary charges

A Bettendorf woman is facing charges after police say she broke into a neighbor’s home in July and stole cash, jewelry, and other items.

Elizabeth Rene Carlson, 41, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft, both felonies.

Bettendorf police say Carlson forced entry into a neighbor’s home sometime between July 4 and July 7.

According to an arrest affidavit, Carlson stole more than $6,800 in cash, antique jewelry, antique silverware, antique coins, and a small safe.

On July 17 and 19, Carlson sold some of the jewelry to a local jewelry store in Bettendorf, according to the affidavit.

The jewelry was later recovered.

The neighbor’s home was broken into two more times, according to the affidavit.

During a burglary on July 18, a wedding dress was stolen.

Nothing was taken during the third burglary and the neighbor did not report it to police.

In all three burglaries, the rear door of the neighbor’s home was forced open.

On Aug. 8, police executed a search warrant at Carlson’s home and located the neighbor’s safe that contained jewelry and coins, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor identified those items as belonging to her.

Carlson also is facing charges of forgery and second-degree theft in a separate case.

According to Bettendorf police, Carlson presented a stolen and forged $4,300 Discover check for deposit into her bank account on Nov. 20.

Police say the check was most likely stolen from a man’s mailbox. According to an arrest affidavit, the check was a special offer check that was mailed to him by Discover without his knowledge.

The man does not know Carlson and did not give her the forged check.