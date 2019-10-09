Bettendorf's Family Museum becomes first certified autism center in Iowa

Bettendorf's Family Museum is now the first certified autism center in Iowa.

The museum's designation was granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The designation is given to organizations that provide a supportive environment for guests with autism and other sensory disorders. Staff completed sensory disorder training and took a comprehensive exam to earn the certification.

"We really want to be welcoming to families and who have children who might have some sort of sensory issues, might be on the spectrum. It's really for them to know that we're a safe place to come. We're welcoming, we're understanding," Museum Director Kim Kidwell said.

The museum is designed primarily for kids 8-years-old and under.

Specialized sensory kits are available for kids who may need a break from the excitement of the museum, along with a quiet, low-lit room.

