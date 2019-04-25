Beware of mushrooms exposed to floodwater

Flooding this year can impact this season’s morel mushroom hunting.

Regardless of the flood conditions, the Iowa State University Extension Service says you should always use caution when scouting and hunting morel mushrooms.

• Avoid hunting in areas where animals have perished (for example, where fish have died as a result of flooding, or where other animals have died).

• Avoid harvesting specimens near places where fecal droppings are present.

• Avoid sites where potential chemical contaminants (pesticides, heavy metals, etc.) may be present or were washed off, particularly this year due to flooding waters.

When hunting morel mushrooms, pick only those that remain intact. Make sure they are free from worms, slime or rotten areas, discoloration or any evidence of decay. Harvest above the soil level to avoid soil or debris.

Pack the mushrooms individually in wax or paper bags. Avoid plastic bags and any other packing materials that hold moisture. Refrigerate as soon as possible.

