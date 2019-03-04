Bibles, cross undamaged after fire destroys church

Firefighters responding to a blaze that devastated a West Virginia church early Sunday morning were surprised not everything was destroyed.

The flames that broke out at Freedom Ministries Church in Daniels at around 1 a.m. were “so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out,” according to a Facebook post by the Coal City Fire Department.

Yet, when the fire was out, firefighters searching the charred rubble “noticed not a single Bible was burned and the church's cross was untouched.”

The fire department also notes there were no injuries.

“Prayers for the pastor and the congregation,” the Facebook post reads.