Bicycles recalled due to injury hazard

Quality Bicycle Products is recalling around 1,900 Salsa Warbird and Vaya bicycles due to injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bike’s fork legs can break, posing an injury hazard, CPSC says. The company has received two reports of forks breaking with one injury of minor scratches reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, contact Quality Bicycle Products, and return the recalled Salsa Warbird or Vaya bicycles to the retailer where purchased for free installation of a replacement fork, says CPSC. The products were sold nationwide.

See the full report HERE.

