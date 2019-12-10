Bicyclist cited after vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Davenport

A bicyclist has been cited after they were hit by a vehicle in Davenport on Monday according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police say just after 5:15 p.m., they were called to West Kimberly Road at Elsie Avenue for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Police say the driver of a vehicle was heading westbound on Kimberly Road and was approaching the intersection with Elsie Avenue when they hit a bicyclist. Police say the cyclist was trying to cross the road northbound.

According to police, an investigation showed the cyclist crossed the roadway against the red light. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cyclist was cited for a red light violation. Both the bicycle and car were damaged in the accident.