The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal bike crash that involved a car.

(MGN Image)

It happened Thursday evening in Muscatine County.

According to the crash report, the bike rider was southbound on Moscow Road when the bicyclist was hit behind by a car driven by a 59-year-old man from Muscatine.

No information has been released on the bike rider and no charges have been filed at this time while the investigation continues.