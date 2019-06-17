Bicyclist hit in Bettendorf, police ask for information after driver leaves the scene

Bettendorf police are asking for the community's help in locating a good Samaritan who stopped to help a bicyclist that was hit by a vehicle.

Police say on June 11, just after 4:20 p.m, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. Police say the bicyclist was hit by a passing vehicle on Forest Grove Drive near the intersection with Devils Glen Road.

Police say the driver did not stop and left the bicyclist on the ground.

"A good Samaritan witnessed this accident and stopped to assist the bicycle rider," police said in a Facebook post. "This good Samaritan remained with the victim until his family arrived and even took the bicycle back to the victims house."

Police are now searching for that good Samaritan in hopes to talk to them regarding the incident.

"I would like to speak with this good Samaritan and see if they can provide any additional details about the offending/suspect vehicle," police said. "No name/contact information was obtained for the good Samaritan by the victim or his family and police were not immediately summoned to the scene. The good Samaritan was driving a black Ford F-150 with Iowa license plates from Clinton County."

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or regarding the good Samaritan, are asked to call Sgt. Andrew Champion at 563-344-4471.