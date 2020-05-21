Bicyclist injured, cited after being struck by vehicle in Davenport

A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a car Wednesday night, the Davenport Police Department said Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police said the preliminary information indicates a Chevy Malibu was driving south on Lincoln and the bicyclist was traveling east on Dugan Court. The bicyclist failed to yield to the stop sign, rode onto Lincoln Avenue and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was cited for failure to yield to a stop sign, police said Thursday.