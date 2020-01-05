Biden, Warren Hosting Events in Davenport

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will be campaigning in the Quad Cities. Both of them have events scheduled in Davenport on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. The public is invited to attend but must RSVP.

Senator Elizabeth Warren will be hosting a town hall inside Keppy Hall at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The address to the event is 2815 Locust Street, Davenport, IA. Doors open at 1:30 pm. The event begins at 2:45pm. Click Here to RSVP.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has also been traveling throughout the Hawkeye State. He will hosting a community event in Davenport on Sunday night, January 5th, 2020. It will begin at 6:00pm inside Modern Woodmen Park (209 S. Gaines Street, Davenport, IA). Click Here to RSVP.