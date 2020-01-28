Biden kicks off busy week of presidential candidate visits to the QCA

With the Iowa caucuses less than one week away, presidential candidates are traveling across Iowa this week, hoping to come out on top.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden made his final pitch in the Quad cities area. (KWQC)

On Tuesday, Joe Biden made his final pitch in the Quad Cities area.

The former vice president was in Muscatine Tuesday morning and also made a stop in Davenport in the afternoon. His final stop was in Clinton at Vista Grande.

Andrew Yang will be in the area on Wednesday. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney will make stops in the Quad Cities this week, as well.

President Trump is also making a trip to Iowa. He is scheduled to hold a rally in Des Moines on Thursday.

For more information on the candidates and their visits to the Quad Cities area, head here.

For more information on the Iowa caucuses, head here.