"Big Boy" makes a stop in Clinton, Iowa

The world's largest steam locomotive rolled into Clinton Tuesday afternoon. It stopped in Clinton around 12:45 p.m. Back on the rails for the first time in six decades, it's the only operational Big Boy steam engine in the world. (KWQC)

This large locomotive is 133 feet long and weighs over 1 million pounds.

Big Boy is on track to be back in Wyoming by August 8.