Big Snow Next Week?

By now you've probably heard there is a big snow storm possible next Monday and Tuesday in the midwest. The question is where will it hit? Well to be blunt, no one is 100% certain at this point because the system is still over the pacific ocean! But looking at several models and ensembles, the average of several thousand model runs for any particular model, favor a more southeast track of the storm. This means it would be cold here and the heavy snow misses the QCA. However, the GFS, is the northern outlier. This model nails us with snow of 6"-10", but even the ensemble of the GFS favors a more SE track.

So for right now all we can do is wait and see and remember you can always follow along on the QCWeather App.