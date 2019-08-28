Bike trail closed temporarily for construction of new Captain's Table in Moline

The city of Moline announced the Riverfront Bike Trail on the Ben Butterworth Parkway is closed Wednesday and Thursday. This is for construction of the new Captain's Table restaurant.

The Captain's Table burned down in an accidental fire in January of 2018.

Now plans are in the works to rebuild the restaurant.

City officials say the bike path will be reopened as soon as each day's work has been finished.

A temporary bath is scheduled to be installed next week.