Davenport man sentenced after fatally hitting bicyclist

UPDATE 5/6/19: A Davenport man has been sentenced after he fatally hit a bicyclist.

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 52-year-old David Freeland, of Davenport, was fatally hit by a vehicle while he was on his bike.

Officials say Andre Shaw was arrested in connection. Shaw has been sentenced to five years in prison for Homicide by Drag Racing and two years for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a negotiated plea.

The Homicide by Vehicle and Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving were both dismissed.

UPDATE 10/23: A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with Homicide By Vehicle after a man was killed months ago in Davenport.

On Tuesday, July 31 just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Brady Street for reports of a crash with injuries. According to police, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and after the crash, the vehicle, a Buick, fled the scene. The bicyclist, 52-year-old David Freeland, of Davenport, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries.

Police say the driver, 34-year-old Andre Shaw, of Davenport, was identified as the driver when the crash took place.

Prior to the crash, police say Shaw left a parking lot at River Drive and Brady Street in a group of five vehicles. Police say they were driving together and occupied by people associated with one another. The vehicles were all seen on video cameras traveling up Brady as a group according to police. One witness from within one of the vehicles said they were "joy riding" up Brady, swerving across the lanes from curb to curb while traveling north on Brady, according to officials.

Speed surveys done from videos captured the vehicles and reported the vehicles reaching 72 mph, 62 mph and 64 mph throughout parts of Brady Street according to officials.

Police say the driving behavior of these vehicles, the Buick being the lead vehicle, were reckless and displayed a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property in the area. Police say after the Buick, driven by Shaw, hit and killed Freeland, he continued driving recklessly at high speeds and running stop signs through a residential area while he left the scene.

Shaw is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Drag Racing, Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless, Leaving Scene of an Accident - Death, all felonies and Failure to Prove Security and No Driver's License, misdemeanors.

He is being held on cash-only bonds totaling up to $50,600.

UPDATE: More information has been released following a hit and run in Davenport.

Police say they discovered a bicyclist in the roadway at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of North Brady Street. Police say an adult male was riding his bike when he was hit from behind. He was transferred from Genesis East to University Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle that hit the bicyclist fled the scene. A vehicle of interest was spotted and was impounded by the Davenport Police Department for further processing.

The name of the bicyclist is not being released at this time pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit and Night Shift Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

ORIGINAL: One person has been hospitalized after a hit and run in Davenport. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say the biker was hit in the middle of Brady Street, across from Donuts and More. The biker sustained serious injuries and was transported to Iowa City.

The vehicle has been impounded with significant damage and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Davenport Police Department.

