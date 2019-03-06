Bill Connors wins special election for Bettendorf's 3rd Ward council seat

Bill Connors is the new 3rd Ward Alderman in Bettendorf. Connors was elected in a special election held on Tuesday, March 5th. Connors won with 158 votes or 55% according to the Scott County Auditor website. Connors was an employee of the city for over 20 years according to his Facebook page. He retired from the position of Community Development Director in 2018. He will fill the seat left vacant by the unexpected passing of Debe Lamar in November.