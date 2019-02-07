Bill Cosby moved out of isolation

Bill Cosby is no longer in isolation at a Pennsylvania prison where he's serving three to 10 years for sexual assault.

the 81-year-old actor and comedian has been moved to the general population inside S-C-I Phoenix in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby, who is legally blind, spent the last four month in special housing as he got acclimated to the prison. He is now in a single cell without a cellmate.

A spokesperson for S-C-I Phoenix says inmates have been assigned to help Cosby, given his age and disability.

The man once referred to as "America's Dad" was convicted last year of drugging and assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

He has appealed the conviction.

