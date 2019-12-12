Bill Fennelly, longtime Scott County treasurer, passes away at 86

A man with 52 years of public service in Scott County has passed away. Bill Fennelly was a longtime Scott County treasurer before retiring last year.

A man with 52 years of public service in Scott County has passed away. Bill Fennelly was a longtime Scott County treasurer before retiring last year. (KWQC)

He also served on the county board and as a Davenport alderman, but he spent 24 years as Scott County treasurer.

One of Fennelly's former co-workers says he was always there for those in his department.

< "When he came on board as the treasurer, we weren't sure really what we were gonna get. But he was always supportive, would always have our back. If there was a problem, he was always there. He wasn't just a figurehead," Barb Vance, operations manager for the Scott County Treasurer's Office, said.

His son, Mike Fennelly, was elected to take his place and stepped in as treasurer in January 2019.

The name Bill Fennelly may sound familiar, even if you don't live in Scott County.

Another son who is also named Bill Fennelly is the coach for the Iowa State University women's basketball team.

On Thursday, the coach issued a statement to TV6, saying in part, "My dad was an amazing man who dedicated most of his life to the people of Davenport and Scott County - he loved it!"

His dad was 86.