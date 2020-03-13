Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft announced Friday that Co-Founder Bill Gates stepped down from the company’s board of directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic endeavors.

In 2008, Gates transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He served as Microsoft’s chairman of the board until Feb. 2014.

The company’s press release says Gates will continue to serve as technology advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the tech giant.

