Bill proposed in Wisconsin to allow home delivery of alcohol

Alcohol could soon be delivered to Wisconsin residents' front doors if one lawmaker gets his way.

A Wisconsin legislator has proposed a bill that would establish the Wisconsin Home Delivery Act. It would allow liquor to be ordered online and delivered.

Representative Gary Tauchen (R - Bonduel) says his bill has its checks and balances. The alcoholic beverages would have to be delivered to someone who is of age and sober.

Requirements would be that the person who ordered the liquor could prove with an I.D. that they are 21 and that the delivery person is also 21 and has completed a bartender training course.

The bill is currently looking for sponsors. After a few others are onboard, Rep. Tauchen's office hopes it will go before a committee.