Iowa bill would reclassify 911 dispatchers as first responders

Two bills making their way through the Iowa state House and Senate would reclassify 911 dispatchers as first responders in Iowa. Federally, 911 emergency dispatchers are classified as clerical workers.

Clinton County 911 Communications Center

"We are the first line of communication for people experiencing an emergency. We're providing those first-aid instructions, we're providing instructions if someone's house is on fire, we are the critical link to help save lives and help save property," Eric Dau, Director of the Clinton County 911 Communications Center, said, "It shocks a lot of people that we haven't been classified as first responders."

The pair of bills going through the state government would change that and Dau said he feels it is long overdue.

Between certification training and on-the-job experience, training for dispatchers takes between four to six months. Employees must learn how to handle all different kinds of situations.

"That's one of the hardest parts about this job. The stress is what makes a lot of people wash out of this job," Dau said.

On top of his job at Clinton County, Dau is also a firefighter and Paramedic for the City of Camanche. He said his experience on both sides of emergency response has given him even more appreciation for dispatchers.

"In dispatch, we always are trained to think the worst because we need to prepare our responders for what they might be facing. They [telecommunicators] don't necessarily get that closure. They don't know that that call wasn't nearly as bad as it sounded like it was on the phone," he said.

This stress is another reason why Dau believes the reclassification is so important.

"I think that it's important that we're recognized as first responders as well so maybe that stressful part of the job is appreciated a little more. It might not seem like much to a lot of people, but it is a lot to people who are doing the job day in and day out," he said.

The bills in the state Senate and House will need to be consolidated into one and passed by both to move to the governor's desk.

In a statement, 49th District State Sen. Chris Cournoyer said:



Emergency telecommunicators are highly skilled workers who are trained to act quickly and efficiently during emergency situations. Training includes Emergency Medical Dispatch (CPR, Choking, Childbirth, bleeding control and so on), Emergency Fire Dispatch (helping trapped victims escape burning buildings, helping someone get out of a sinking vehicle and keeping citizens away from hazardous situations until fire responders arrive), Emergency Police Dispatch (Gathering information on bank robberies, traffic accidents, keeping domestic violence victims safe, talking down suicidal callers and so on). Other training includes hostage negotiations, Hazardous Materials, Active Shooter, Domestic Violence, Suicidal Callers, Incident Command, Missing and Exploited Children.

Emergency telecommunicators often talk to callers on the worst day of their life and must use a caller’s eyes to gather information to ensure the proper response and vital instructions are provided. The job of emergency telecommunicators is constantly evolving with technology. Many communications centers also monitor traffic cameras and cameras in public buildings, including schools.

Emergency telecommunicators handle traumatic situations and then must move on to the next call without closure from the previous.

Iowa Emergency telecommunicators are the first, first responder."



Other states that have already passed similar legislation include Texas and California.

To track the bills, click here.