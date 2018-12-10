Billboard seeks answers in unsolved Moline homicide

A new billboard seeking answers in an unsolved homicide has gone up in Rock Island.

The billboard asking for tips in the shooting death of Corey Harrell, Jr. is visible to drivers on 11th Street.

Police say the 22-year-old died of traumatic gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. Officials say an investigation shows Harrell was the target of unknown suspects who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive. The shooting continued, according to officials, until Harrell received a fatal gunshot wound in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

The Moline Police are continuing to diligently investigate this case in an effort to apprehend the offenders.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.