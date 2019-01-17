Billiards championships brings big business to the Quad Cities area.

For most of us Billiards is a fun and casual game but this weekend, Davenport is hosting some the best in the business, with a big prize on the line.

Thursday marks day two of the Omega Billiards American CueSports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-ball Championships in Davenport. 800 players will be competing in 15 divisions with nearly $50,000 in prize money. This is the 2nd year the championship competition has been held in the area.

The Quad Cities has hosted the Iowa ACS Championship 7 times since 2005. This year, Visit Quad Cities worked with ACS to be the host for the winter Midwest 8-ball Championships for the 2nd consecutive year.

The tournament expects 800 competitors, along with their family and friends, who will all be staying here in the area through this Sunday. This means business for the quad cities. Visit Quad Cities is anticipating this will bring in nearly $600,000 over the 5-day period alone.

If you’re interested in catching some of the competition, the event is open to the public and free. With over 80 pool tables inside, it is the biggest pool hall in Iowa at least for this weekend! It is being held at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, the doors open at 9:00 A.M. and they anticipate the place will be packed till midnight.

