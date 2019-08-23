Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79

(Gray News) - Billionaire and conservative activist David Koch has died at the age of 79, according to a statement from Koch Industries.

His older brother, Charles Koch, confirmed his death Friday, per CNN.

“Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life," David Koch said in the statement. "Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state of the art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay.

"We can all be grateful it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

