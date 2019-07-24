Bindi Irwin celebrates her 21st birthday and getting engaged to Chandler Powell

A birthday and an engagement? Crikey!

After 6 years together, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are engaged. (Source: Wochit)

On her 21st birthday, Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, said yes to marrying her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

Irwin announced the engagement on Instagram.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she wrote, showing off pictures of the ring and the sweet moment.

Powell also took to Instagram, expressing his love for his now fiancé.

“She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday,” Powell wrote alongside a photo of him and Irwin.

Irwin’s mother Terri Irwin also expressed her excitement for the couple on Twitter.

“Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!,” tweeted Irwin.

The couple has been together since 2013.

